Hazy November sunshine returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Mostly dry weather continues with just a little rain in the forecast.

Wednesday starts out a little murky with some fog and mist but the day will be good with some hazy sunshine, enjoy!

Thursday will seem a little warm as we approach 60 degrees. Thursday will be dry. Thursday night we get some rain as we get into the Friday morning commute. Friday afternoon will be dry and most of Saturday will be dry.

Sunday looks wet but not stormy. Most of next week looks fairly dry. Lows near 45 and highs near 55 continue through the weekend.