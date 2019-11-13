× A Maple Valley man reportedly killed his father after deputies told his dad not to go inside

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley man is accused of shooting and killing his 74-year-old father after deputies warned his dad not to go inside the home.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Maple Valley just after noon Tuesday. People had called the sheriff’s office because they were concerned about some threats that a 41-year-old man had made.

Deputies were trying to talk to the man from outside the home when the man’s father arrived.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said deputies told the father repeatedly not to go into the house, because they were unsure whether he was armed or what was going on inside.

The man’s father went into the house, and his son reportedly shot him shortly after.

After the shooting, the man’s son came out with his hands up and got down on the ground. Deputies and medics tried CPR and other life-saving measures. They were able to get a pulse, but he died just before arriving at Harborview Medical Center.

His son was taken into custody and arrested.