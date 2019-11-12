× Tyler Lockett sent to Bay Area hospital with ‘severe’ lower leg contusion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was sent to a Bay Area hospital Monday night after a lower leg contusion caused severe swelling.

“It’ll be ok, but it’s a pretty severe situation right now,” Coach Pete Carroll said after the team’s nail-biting overtime win against the 49ers. “I think there was a lot of swelling … there’s a compartment element to this, you could tell he wasn’t himself.”

Lockett made it to the fourth quarter of the game, but he was taken out before it went into overtime.

Carroll said he doesn’t expect the injury to last beyond the team’s bye week and into the next game, when the Seahawks play the Eagles in Philadelphia Nov. 24.

Tight end Luke Willson also left the game with a hamstring injury.