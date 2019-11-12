‘This is what you dream of’: Sounders players overwhelmed from fan support during victory parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – It was a sea of green and blue converging in the heart of Seattle on Tuesday as Sounders players and fans alike celebrated the team’s second MLS championship.

It was a show of civic pride with thousands showing up to support the Sounders and their coach. The parade started at Westlake Park and ended at the Seattle Center, and all the way Washingtonians proving they know how to party.

Fans told Q13 News that the soccer community feels more like a family than just a fan base.

“We’re not just fans, we’re family,” one fan said. “We’re always cheering each other on, and we never give up until the very end.”

And what the Sounders have done for soccer, and Seattle, goes beyond sports. The team has managed to unify so many under one umbrella of excitement.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei was basking in all the glory and said it’s a moment players like him dream of as kids.

“As a little kid, this is what you dream of,” said Frei, who was 2016’s MVP. “And so, this is amazing to be able to be here. So much has to go right to be able to experience this.“