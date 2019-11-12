Teen injured in Rainier Beach shooting, suspects sought

SEATTLE — Authorities say a teenager was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Rainier Beach.

It happened in the area of Rainier Avenue S and S Henderson Street.

Seattle Police said in a release that shots were fired after some kind of dispute between a man on the street and some people in a car.

The teen who was hit by gunfire was an innocent bystander, officials said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police located two cars they believe are connected to the case, but no suspects have been taken into custody.