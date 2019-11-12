Suspects named in stabbing death of beloved Lakewood store owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Pierce County authorities have identified two suspects in the robbery and stabbing death of a beloved store owner in Lakewood.

Authorities are expected to release more details Tuesday (Nov. 12).

The two men have been charged with first-degree murder, and they're both wanted by police and have warrants for their arrests.

In Choe, 59, was killed in her store, the McChord Mart, on Oct. 14. She had sent her son to pick up dinner and was killed while he was gone.

Check back for updates on this developing story.