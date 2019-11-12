Renton PD: Officer shoots naked man pointing gun at customers in businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- A Renton Police officer shot a naked man who was reportedly pointing a gun at customers in businesses Tuesday morning.

Police said officers told the man to drop the gun, but he refused. The officer reportedly fired at him when he raised his gun toward the officer.

Renton Police said he appears to be in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is blocking the I-405 on-ramps from NE 44th Street in Renton. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Police have not released any additional information. They haven't said which businesses the naked man was in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.