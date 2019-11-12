Missing Shoreline man with diminished mental capacity could be a danger to himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- The family of a missing man is worried and need help finding their loved one.

Craig MacDonald, 42, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday on 25th Avenue SE in Shoreline.

His family says he has an intellectual disability and he could be a danger to himself, but not others, if left unsupervised.

He's gone missing before, according to the King County Sheriff's Office, and fortunately each time he's gone missing he's been returned unharmed.

Craig was wearing a khaki jacket and dark pants when he was last seen.

"The concern is that he might now know what he's doing, that he might put himself in a bad situation. We want to get him home safe before that happens. We're hoping someone knows who he is so we can return him to where he's supposed to go," Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.