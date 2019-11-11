Coverage of Seahawks at 49ers starts at 4 p.m. on Q13 FOX
TE George Kittle inactive for 49ers vs. Seahawks

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star tight end George Kittle will miss the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks with injuries to his knee and ankle.

Kittle is listed as inactive Monday night after San Francisco activated tight end Garrett Celek from the physically unable to perform list earlier in the day.

Kittle got hurt Oct. 31 against Arizona and didn’t practice all week. He was listed as doubtful for the game.

The Niners are also without kicker Robbie Gould (right quadriceps), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadriceps), quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., tackle Justin Skule and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor.

San Francisco did get three key starters back from injury with left tackle Joe Staley, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all active after missing time with injuries.

The inactive players for Seattle are guard Phil Haynes (ankle), safety Delano Hill (elbow) cornerback Akeem King, receiver Jaron Brown, receiver John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise and defensive end L.J. Collier.

San Francisco also waived cornerback Dontae Johnson.

