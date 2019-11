KING COUNTY, Wash. — A small plane has crashed into Lake Morton in King County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said it’s believed that only the pilot was on board, and he was conscious when he was pulled from the plane and taken to shore by a witness who kayaked to the crash site.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. The pilot was taken to a hospital, and the plane is sinking into Lake Morton.