Seahawks hand 49ers first loss of the season with 27–24 overtime win

SEATTLE – Seattle’s Jason Meyers scored an overtime field goal that capped a wild Monday Night Football that gave San Francisco its first loss of the season.

Wild swings capped a first half that nearly entirely belonged to San Francisco. Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense advanced the ball at will, while penalties and a bullied offensive line meant Russell Wilson couldn’t even get started.

Seattle’s pass rush duo Jarran Reed and Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a one-two punch that revitalized the Seahawks. Reed stripped Garoppolo for a fumble that was touchdown return by Clowney.

A surging Seattle offense had the chance to take the lead after a strong punt return from Tyler Lockett, but another huge defensive play – this time courtesy of the 49ers – ended the run.

DK Metcalf was stripped at the two-yard line that took away the go-ahead touchdown.

Garoppolo looked surprisingly nervous under pressure, and the 49ers couldn’t capitalize on a Seattle turnover – setting up a full momentum shift in Seattle’s favor.

In his first appearance as a Seahawk, safety Quandre Diggs perfectly read an overthrown pass for a pick that set up a Jacob Hollister touchdown.

Clowney was a terror on defense and forced another turnover that was punched in by Chris Carson for another Seattle score.

But in another defensive turnaround, San Francisco’s K’Waun Williams forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and a field goal evened the score at 21.

Kicker Meyers bounced back from a rough game in Week 9 with a gutsy, 46-yard field goal that was answered by Chase McLaughlin that sent it to overtime.

It came down to Myers in the waning seconds of overtime.