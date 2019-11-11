× Mold problem closes some Seattle Children’s operating rooms – again

SEATTLE — The same mold that killed a child, infected five others and closed operating rooms at Seattle Children’s in May has been found at the hospital again.

According to a release from Seattle Children’s, routine air tests taken Sunday (Nov. 10) revealed Aspergillus mold in the air of three operating rooms and two procedural areas.

Those rooms have been closed, but the hospital is investigating two new potential Aspergillus surgical site infections.

The hospital says Aspergillus is a common mold often present in the air we breathe. But it can cause complications for surgical patients, as it did in May when the hospital revealed that one child died and five others were infected by the same mold.

A Seattle Children’s spokesperson says surgeries will continue in rooms that aren’t affected, but some surgeries could be postponed or moved to other hospitals.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact the air quality issues in our operating rooms continue to have on our patients and families. Seattle Children’s remains committed to doing what’s right to keep our patients safe,” the hospital said in a prepared statement.

The hospital plans to close all operating rooms later this week.

Patients and families can call 206-987-2550 or email family.feedback@seattlechildrens.org for more information.

