Honoring veterans: Puget Sound area museums, businesses offer free entry, meals

SEATTLE -- Observed annually in the United States on November 11, Veterans Day is a holiday to honor and remember those who have served in the armed forces.

To thank the more than 19 million veterans in the United States, many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and deals to those who served. Some are even extending their generosity to active military and their family members.

Locally owned restaurants, museums and attractions are also participating. Here are some of the free attractions for veterans and their families:

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma: Free admission for veterans and up to five family members.

Free admission for veterans and up to five family members. Museum of Flight, Tukwila: Free admission for veterans

Free admission for veterans LaMay, America's Car Museum, Tacoma : Free admission for veterans

: Free admission for veterans Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle: Free admission for veterans and their spouses. Four more family members with valid ID get $5 off admission.

Free admission for veterans and their spouses. Four more family members with valid ID get $5 off admission. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium : Free admission for veterans, and half-off general admission for immediate family.

: Free admission for veterans, and half-off general admission for immediate family. Northwest Trek: Free admission for veterans, and half-off general admission for immediate family.

Participating restaurants and businesses

Brown Bear Car Wash (multiple locations) : Free car wash for veterans and current military members. The car wash will also donate $1 from each car washed on Veterans Day to Puget Sound Honor Flight.

: Free car wash for veterans and current military members. The car wash will also donate $1 from each car washed on Veterans Day to Puget Sound Honor Flight. Sports Clips (Seattle, Bellevue and Shoreline) : Free hair cuts for veterans, and $1 from every haircut donated to Help a Hero scholarship fund.

: Free hair cuts for veterans, and $1 from every haircut donated to Help a Hero scholarship fund. Ivar's restaurants (multiple locations) : Free entree for veterans

: Free entree for veterans Starbucks: Free cup of coffee for veterans

Find more local Veterans Day deals here.

