Hazy sunshine Monday, but rain returns for the Sounders parade

SEATTLE -- We'll see a little rain this week, but it won't be stormy.

Monday will be pleasant for Veterans Day with some hazy sunshine and a high near 55 degrees.

Tuesday has a cold front roll through, and that means it’ll be wet for the Sounders parade, but at least it will be mild with a high near 50. It’ll dry out Tuesday evening and Wednesday looks dry and pleasant.

Thursday looks mostly dry for the first half of the day but it looks like some rain later in the day. Friday has passing showers.

Saturday looks dry but Sunday looks wet.

Overall it’ll be mild with lows near 44 and highs near 54 all week. Enjoy the dry days.