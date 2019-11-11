× About 1,200 flights cancelled at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after snow

CHICAGO — Between 2 and 6 inches of snow fell in northern Illinois, forcing the cancellation of about 1,200 flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The National Weather Service said Monday night that snowfall has ended in northern Illinois, but lake effect snow will persist in northern Indiana into early Tuesday.

In addition to flight cancellations, O’Hare was plagued by delays that averaged 80 minutes. Midway International Airport reports 94 flight cancellations and delays averaging 15 minutes.

Icy conditions caused a plane to slide off an O’Hare runway as it landed Monday morning. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members on the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was injured.

The weather service expects temperatures to plummet overnight Monday. The forecast is for a high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) Tuesday, seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12.