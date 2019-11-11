A 5-year-old boy wanted a McDonald’s Happy Meal. So a police officer delivered it

When 5-year-old Charlie Skabelund called 911, he had what you could call a serious emergency for a little boy: he needed a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

What he didn’t expect was for Officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez of the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department to come to his rescue.

“Hi, is this McDonald’s?” Charlie asked the 911 operator who answered his call.

When asked whether he had an emergency, Charlie requested a Happy Meal before hanging up.

According to his mom, Kim Skabelund, the family was getting ready for a Halloween party on October 27 when the phone rang.

Not realizing what Charlie had done, Skabelund said they were “shocked and kind of embarrassed” when the 911 dispatcher called back and asked to speak to Charlie’s dad.

Although Charlie was safe, a police officer still had to come by to conduct a welfare check.

Afraid that he was in trouble, Charlie was shy at first. But when Officer Valdez brought a Happy Meal, Skabelund said the two became buddies.

Charlie, a generally sweet and kind preschooler known for putting others ahead of himself, was most excited to share the Happy Meal with his sister.

“We were so appreciative of how Officer Valdez handled the situation,” Skabelund told CNN. “He taught Charlie a valuable lesson that day, not only how to use 911 appropriately, but also how to treat others with love and kindness.”

Skabelund said the family hoped Valdez’ extra effort will be an example for people to be kinder to each other.