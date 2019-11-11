49ers vs Seahawks, with Sherman on other side of rivalry

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The last time the San Francisco 49ers had a winning record for a home game in November, Colin Kaepernick was their quarterback and Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman ate turkey legs at midfield to celebrate a victory for Seattle.

That won’t happen Monday night when the unbeaten 49ers (8-0) host the Seahawks (7-2) in the biggest game in this rivalry since Thanksgiving 2014.

The 49ers lost to the Seahawks 19-3 that night to fall to 7-5. They finished 8-8 that year and hadn’t won more than six games until this season.

Sherman is on their side now, playing a huge role for the NFL’s top-ranked defense. The three-time All-Pro cornerback is part of a secondary that’s No. 1 against the pass. San Francisco has allowed the fewest yards per game (241) and second-fewest points (12.1). But the Niners will be without linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jimmy Garoppolo has played well and could have three starters joining him in the starting lineup. Bookend tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are expected back from injuries, bolstering the league’s second-ranked rushing attack.

They’ll face a defense that has struggled. Seattle ranks 22nd in points allowed, 25th in yards allowed and 25th in sacks. Jadeveon Clowney only has two sacks, though he faces double teams quite often.

But the X-factor for the Seahawks is Wilson. He’s playing at an MVP level. Wilson has 22 TD passes, only one pick and leads the league with a passer rating of 118.2.