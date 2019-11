SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders will celebrate its second MLS championship with a parade through Downtown Seattle Tuesday.

The Sounders earned a thrilling 3-1 win over Toronto FC Sunday in front of a home crowd of over 69,000 fans.

A victory march will take place on Tuesday at noon from Westlake Park that will end at the Fisher Pavilion Lawn at the Seattle Center.

Any commuters should expect delays in the area.

Tune in to Q13 for live coverage of the event.