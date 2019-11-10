Snohomish deputies shoot, kill suicidal man who charged at them with knife

EVERETT, Wash. — Deputies in Snohomish County shot and killed a suicidal man who had already stabbed himself when he charged at deputies with a knife.

According to the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 9) at an apartment complex on 124th Street SE in unincorporated South Everett.

Deputies who responded said the man had a knife and had already stabbed himself. He reportedly advanced on deputies when they arrived.

They fired “less lethal” rounds at the 44-year-old man, but he continued to advance toward the deputies. More shots were fired, and the man died later at Providence Regional Medical Center.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death.