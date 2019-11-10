Did you feel it? 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Fall City

Sounders Central: How to celebrate the MLS Cup all weekend long

Posted 8:10 AM, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, November 10, 2019
FALL CITY, Wash. -- If you woke up to a little shaking in the Snoqualmie Valley Saturday morning, you weren't alone.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Fall City at 7:38 a.m. A smaller quake happened in the same area a little earlier Saturday morning, but it wasn't strong enough for anyone to feel it.

There was lots of chatter online from people who felt the brief quake, but no reports of damage in Fall City or nearby Snoqualmie.

Bill Steele with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said there were about 300 reports from people who felt it.

 

