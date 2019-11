× Woman devastated after urn containing husband’s ashes stolen from U-Haul in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue woman is devastated after thieves stole an urn containing her husband’s ashes from a U-Haul near Eastgate.

Police said it happened Wednesday night.

The black box has David S. Francis inscribed on it and may be with other personal items.

Bellevue Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.