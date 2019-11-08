Suspect in deadly Covington hit-and-run turns self in

COVINGTON, Wash. — Authorities say the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week in Covington has turned himself in.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along Wax Road. Officials say 50-year-old Michael Russell was hit by a car while he was riding a bike.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a 31-year-old man surrendered to detectives and was taken into custody. The vehicle involved in the crash was impounded, officials said.

The man’s identity will be released when he is formally charged.