Sounders Central: How to celebrate the MLS Cup all weekend long

SEATTLE -- The city will be awash in rave green all weekend as 69,000 fans get ready to march to CenturyLink Field Sunday for the MLS Cup.

The Sounders are taking on Toronto FC for the championship game. It's the third time in four years that the Sounders have made it to the MLS Cup, but it's the first time it's being played in Seattle.

You don't have to wait until Sunday to celebrate the Sounders. Here's a list of things you can do leading up to the big game, according to the Sounders website:

Pickup soccer at Yesler Park : Head to the RAVE Flagship Field at Yesler Terrace Park from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. Saturday and catch a pickup soccer game hosted by former USMNT and MLS stalwart Jimmy Conrad and former Sounders captain Brad Evans. A few special Sounders guests could stop by to join Jimmy and Brad for the match.

: Head to the RAVE Flagship Field at Yesler Terrace Park from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. Saturday and catch a pickup soccer game hosted by former USMNT and MLS stalwart Jimmy Conrad and former Sounders captain Brad Evans. A few special Sounders guests could stop by to join Jimmy and Brad for the match. RAVE Party : The RAVE Foundation will be hosting a pre-MLS Cup Party Saturday night at Quality Athletics in Pioneer Square from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be food, drinks and Sounders-themed giveaways. The Western Conference Trophy will also be there for pictures. You can RSVP for the event HERE .

: The RAVE Foundation will be hosting a pre-MLS Cup Party Saturday night at Quality Athletics in Pioneer Square from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be food, drinks and Sounders-themed giveaways. The Western Conference Trophy will also be there for pictures. You can RSVP for the event . Huge trophy: A massive replica of the MLS Cup, which stands at 14 feet tall and eight feet wide, will be at Pike Place through Friday, November 8. After that, it will be moved to Occidental Park at 11:00 a.m., where fans can roll through and take pictures with it to get hyped for the final on Sunday.

A massive replica of the MLS Cup, which stands at 14 feet tall and eight feet wide, will be at Pike Place through Friday, November 8. After that, it will be moved to Occidental Park at 11:00 a.m., where fans can roll through and take pictures with it to get hyped for the final on Sunday. March to the Match : The "March to the Match" game day tradition continues -- but bigger and better. A supporters’ rally will kick off in Occidental Park at 8:00 a.m., with free coffee, live music and entertainment provided. There will also be appearances from former Sounders FC players, Sounders FC goalkeeper Bheem Goyal and a special guest.

: The "March to the Match" game day tradition continues -- but bigger and better. A supporters’ rally will kick off in Occidental Park at 8:00 a.m., with free coffee, live music and entertainment provided. There will also be appearances from former Sounders FC players, Sounders FC goalkeeper Bheem Goyal and a special guest. Watch Party: For people who couldn't score tickets to the game, there's a watch party presented by Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola in Occidental Park at 11:00 a.m. The game will be aired on a giant screen, with giveaways and special decorations.

