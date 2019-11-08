Sawant takes the lead over challenger Orion in close race for Seattle City Council District 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has taken the lead over challenger Egan Orion in a tight race for District 3.

Sawant now holds a 513-vote lead after the latest ballot count was released Friday afternoon. She now has about 50.5 percent of the vote.

It marks the first time since vote counting has started that she has taken a lead over Orion, who led by a 9-point margin in early voting results. She has continued to close that gap each day as updated ballot counts were released.

BREAKING: Sawant has taken the lead. Kshama Sawant 18,986 (50.45%)

Egan Orion 18,473 (49.09%)#Q13FOX https://t.co/a4ul1IcCpX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 8, 2019

King County is still counting ballots and plans to release updated numbers again at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

County election officials estimated 95 percent of all general ballots would be counted by Friday night. Officials said in narrow races, like in Seattle City Council District 3, it still could be too close to call.

Kendall Hodson, King County Elections chief of staff, said at the start of Friday, approximately 13,000 ballots needed to be counted in the race between Sawant and Orion.

Hodson said the county's goal was to have at least 11,000 of those ballots done by Friday night.

Sawant got 58% of latest ballot drop. Orion 42%. There are still ballots left to be counted, but Sawant has taken 55%-60% of all drops since election night. To trigger machine recount, difference would need to be around 200 votes. Hand count would be triggered around 100. https://t.co/LySxpki9Gk — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 8, 2019

“I think we’ll hopefully have a lot of clarity after tonight’s results except for those exceptionally close races. And for those really close races, if they’re still not clear, we’re going to see probably a lot of campaigns out trying to get signature challenges resolved,” said Hodson.

She explained signature challenges weren’t usually a factor in local elections. However, when races are so close, like the one in District 3, every vote matters.

King County Elections had a staff sort through all signature challenge ballots to let voters know they had a chance to fix it.

“It could be either if they forgot to sign the back of their ballot. Or it could be that their signature does not match the one we have on file for them. Typically, that signature was one that they signed at the department of licensing when they got their license or on a voter registration form,” said Hodson.

As of Friday morning, Hodson said there were about 300 ballots in District 3 with a signature challenge. She said the number could increase as the county finished counting votes. Hodson explained all election results will be certified on Nov. 26.

“So, voters have until that Monday before, Nov. 25, to resolve their signature issue with us. So, we’ve got a lot of time still to process those ballots and get those votes counted,” said Hodson.

During her election night party Tuesday, Sawant said her campaign would keep fighting until every ballot was counted.

“My friends, we as working-class people, we have always had to fight hard so we are going to have to continue to fight hard and make sure that every ballot of otherwise disenfranchised people is counted are we ready to do that,” Sawant said to her supporters.

On election night in 2013, Sawant trailed her opponent by a similar margin when the early results were announced. She later came back and won the race after dropbox and mail-in ballots were all counted.