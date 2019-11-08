Sounders Central: How to celebrate the MLS Cup all weekend long

Roman McFetridge: Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force hunting 30-time felon, wanted truck-stealing suspect

Posted 5:30 PM, November 8, 2019, by

WANTED BY THE PUGET SOUND AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE —
30-time convicted felon, Roman McFetridge is known to run from police and put the public in danger.

Officers say the photo above shows him before he stole a red Toyota truck from the Muckleshoot Bingo hall on October 27th. That truck with Washington license C18559P, shown below,  has not been found.

McFetridge currently has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest for violating his supervision on a conviction of vehicular assault and four counts of identity theft. He led officers on a high-speed pursuit in 2015 in a stolen car and ended up ramming the front end of a Bonney Lake Police officer’s patrol car.

His criminal history includes numerous convictions for:

  • Identity Theft
  • Forgery
  • Attempting to Elude Police
  • Auto theft
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Theft
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearms

If you spot him in a grocery store writing a check, you can almost guarantee it’s fraudulent based on his past behavior.

He’s 30 years old, 5’11”, 189 pounds and has blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force where to find him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You will remain anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.