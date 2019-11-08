Roman McFetridge: Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force hunting 30-time felon, wanted truck-stealing suspect

WANTED BY THE PUGET SOUND AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE —

30-time convicted felon, Roman McFetridge is known to run from police and put the public in danger.

Officers say the photo above shows him before he stole a red Toyota truck from the Muckleshoot Bingo hall on October 27th. That truck with Washington license C18559P, shown below, has not been found.

McFetridge currently has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest for violating his supervision on a conviction of vehicular assault and four counts of identity theft. He led officers on a high-speed pursuit in 2015 in a stolen car and ended up ramming the front end of a Bonney Lake Police officer’s patrol car.

His criminal history includes numerous convictions for:

Identity Theft

Forgery

Attempting to Elude Police

Auto theft

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of Stolen Property

Theft

Unlawful Possession of Firearms

If you spot him in a grocery store writing a check, you can almost guarantee it’s fraudulent based on his past behavior.

He’s 30 years old, 5’11”, 189 pounds and has blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force where to find him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You will remain anonymous.