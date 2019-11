SEATTLE — It has been the most visible statewide effort to save southern resident orcas from extinction, and now it’s over.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s Orca Task Force completed two years of work on Friday. They dedicated their final report to Tahlequah, the mother orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days and mobilized the world on her behalf.

