One dead after double shooting at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Kent apartment complex.

Police responded about 3 a.m. Friday (Nov. 8) to the Row Apartments in Kent, a large complex near Kent-Meridian High School.

One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was found shot near the high school. That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The two people who were shot knew each other. There was no one in custody as of 5:45 a.m. Friday.

There are some roads inside the complex that are taped off, but no main roads are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.