Joshua Stewart and Jennifer Johnson: Wanted after burglary, assault victims say pair wanted revenge for roommate feud

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

A burglary and assault victim told Yakima Police that a violent roommate feud on Labor Day weekend led to one woman getting kicked out — and her brother coming back for revenge.

The brother is Joshua Stewart. The victims say Jennifer Johnson was with him when they showed up at the house Stewart’s sister had been bounced from the day before, after getting in a fight with one of her roommates.

Police say two victims were inside the home when Stewart kicked down the door and Johnson ran in. She’s accused of throwing a butane torch and glass vase at one of the victims — hurling the vase so hard that it broke and cut one of the victims on her wrist.

Police say the victims yelled for Stewart and Johnson to leave. They did — and haven’t been seen since.

Both are wanted for burglary and assault.

Jennifer Johnson is 29 years old, 5’4” and weighs 215 pounds.

Joshua Stewart is 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and Yakima Police say he has a criminal history.

If you know where they are, use the P3 Tips on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to either of their arrests.