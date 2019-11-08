Johnny Borrego: ‘Evil Ways’ tattoo fitting for nearly 40-time felon, wanted domestic violence offender

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A tattoo with the words, ‘Evil Ways’ is exactly right and perfectly fitting for a fugitive in the Tri-Cities.

Johnny Borrego is a High-Violent Offender with nearly 40 convictions on his rap sheet — most of them for domestic violence — but others for crimes like robbery and theft.

He’s breaking probation for violating a domestic violence protection order and wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

He’s 29 years old, 5’7”, weighs 210 pounds and was last living in Kennewick.

His ‘Evil Ways’ tattoo is on his chest and one of many, including a clown face and ‘509’ inked on his right arm and ‘Raiders’ on his right forearm.

If you know where DOC officers in the Tri-Cities can find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.