Driver on the Street: Miss Peggy brightens Tacoma students’ school days

TACOMA, Wash. — On this installment of ‘Driver on the Street,’ we’re introducing you to a woman who is working to brighten kids’ days and keep them safe, too.

Miss Peggy has been at Washington Elementary School in Tacoma for the last 20 years. Her goal is to bring a smile to students’ faces and give them encouragement, all while wearing brightly colored costumes.

She has accumulated hundreds of outfits, and is at the school’s crosswalk at the beginning and end of the day to make sure kids and their families get across safely.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique or inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.