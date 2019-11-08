Andrew Dubail: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force hunting wanted White Supremacist sex offender

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking for your help to find convicted sex offender, Andrew Dubail, who’s wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Residential Burglary.

Tulalip Police have a lot of history with Dubail and they use extreme caution whenever they encounter him. Officers had to threaten him with a taser the last time he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. At the time, he was strapped with a loaded pistol, which is illegal for him to have, because he is a convicted felon.

He got out of the Snohomish County Jail and didn’t show up to court, so now deputies are asking for your tips to find him.

“We definitely want him off the streets. He has prior convictions for Rape of a Child, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, failure to register and 1st Degree Burglary,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Dubail has also been busted for several thefts, trafficking stolen property, hit and run and DUI.

He has a ton of tattoos, including his last name on his back and the ones you see in his photos below. The most visible is the word ‘Honor’ tattooed across his neck, but he also has an Iron Cross on his chest and a full sleeve of ink on both arms. “The suspect also has swastikas tattooed on his right rib cage and is known to be a White Supremacist. We absolutely want him off the streets. He continues to re-offend and he is a danger to our community,” said O’Keefe.

Dubail’s last known address was in Everett, but he is believed to be homeless right now.

He’s 32 years old, 5’10″, weighs 175 pounds and has been known to go by his middle name, ‘Steven.’

He has a history of hanging out at the Tulalip Resort Casino, so if you spot him there, or know where he’s hiding – call 911 — then submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously to get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).