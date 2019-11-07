West Seattle visitor’s dog missing after car prowler smashes out his SUV windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A weekend trip to West Seattle for a wedding has turned into a nightmare extended stay for a dog owner from Cle Ellum.

Aaron Grosshans parked his SUV on 3600 SW Genesee St. in West Seattle last Saturday to get ready at a friend's house for a wedding.

When he came outside, he found three windows on his SUV shattered and a car prowler in his back seat. There was blood all over the inside of his SUV believed to be from the suspect. Worst of all, his dogs who were in kennels were missing.

"I'm like, 'What's going on? Where are my dogs?' And he just mumbles, and I pull him out of the car and he gets up and he starts walking this way, and I look and my kennels over here on the ground in pieces," said Grosshans.

He yelled for help and neighbor called 911. Other neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby home. Police responded and located the suspect at a nearby home.

The suspect had showered and was slurring when he was interviewed. He denied being in the SUV.

Police have forwarded the case to the prosecutor for a charging decision.

Grosshans found two of his dogs nearby but Little Hawk has not been located. He is 5-year-old black Husky mix with tan paws and toffee colored eyes.

"I am trying to find anybody who has seen my dog, anybody," said Grosshans.

He got a tip that someone saw a woman in a brown or orange Subaru stop and pick him up on the West Seattle bridge but nobody has turned him into the Seattle Animal Shelter or a vet.

If you see Little Hawk or know who has him, call 911, the Seattle Animal Shelter or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. To reach Aaron Grosshans directly, call (206) 257-7393.