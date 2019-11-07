Election Central: Q13 News coverage of 2019 General Election

Tom Douglas restaurant workers to get $2.4M settlement

Posted 8:36 AM, November 7, 2019, by
douglas

Restaurant owner Tom Douglas (Photo: KCPQ-TV)

SEATTLE (AP) — The restaurant empire of Seattle chef Tom Douglas will pay $2.4 million to more than 1,000 current and former employees after settling a class-action lawsuit.

The Seattle Times reports the suit against the operator of Dahlia Lounge, Palace Kitchen, Brave Horse Tavern and more than a dozen other local eateries accused the restaurants of not disclosing how much of a 20% service fee billed to customers went to the service workers and of not providing substantial rest and meal breaks.

When Seattle increased its minimum wage from $9.19 to $15 in 2015, some restaurants instituted a “surcharge” or “service fee” they claimed would offset the burden of paying their service workers $15. Tom Douglas Seattle Kitchen implemented a service fee of 20% of a customer’s bill across its restaurants.

Tom Douglas Seattle Kitchen denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.