The ‘Galloping Gertie’ collapsed 79 years ago today

Posted 12:31 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, November 7, 2019
TACOMA, Wash. -- November 7 marks the 79th anniversary of the Tacoma Narrows bridge collapse.

The span nicknamed "Galloping Gertie" was rocked by a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic.

It snapped and crashed into the Narrows.

One car was left on the bridge. The man inside escaped, but his dog did not.

The $6 million bridge was considered State of the art, but a Washington University professor warned they should have cut holes through the solid girders - to let the wind pass through.

7th November 1940: Tacoma Narrows suspension bridge, in Puget Sound, Washington, vibrating violently just prior to its collapse due to hurricane winds causing a violent oscillating motion known as 'flutter'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

