TACOMA, Wash. -- Investigators say the fire that destroyed a Chinese restaurant may have been set intentionally.

The arson unit for Tacoma Police is looking into who may have started the fire at the Great Wall Buffet late Tuesday night.

The fire quickly spread to the attic, destroying the entire restaurant and causing the roof to collapse.

Authorities say the source of the fire came from the back of the building on South Hosmer Street. No injuries were reported.