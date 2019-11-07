Tacoma museum finds new ways to connect with visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Fort Nisqually Living Museum pays homage to the first globally connected community of the Puget Sound. It also connects us now with the community that was here over 185 years ago. Visitors travel back to the year 1883 and actually get to experience what life was like then.

“You can do everything from touch and feel the objects that were traded in our trade store. You can feed our chickens. You can help us with our gardens,” explains Elizabeth Rudrud, the museums events and volunteer coordinator.

Museums everywhere are finding new ways to connect with their guests. The Factor’s House, one of Fort Nisqually’s original structures, now hosts an escape room.

“We don't want to be seen as those tired, stoic, boring places, and people who are in the museums and the heritage fields, we know way too many people who feel history is still boring,” explains Rudrud. “We could instantly connect with a new audience. We were engaging people that never thought to step foot into Fort Nisqually.”

Even the escape room is based around events that actually happened during the 1800s. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., but if you’re interested in trying out the escape room, it’s best to purchase tickets ahead of time on their website.