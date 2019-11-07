Seattle mission in need of turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless

SEATTLE – A Seattle mission is asking the community for donations in time for its Thanksgiving dinner to feed the homeless.

The Union Gospel Mission is asking for 1,200 turkeys before the holiday.

“We’ve had a large number of requests for turkeys this year,” said Dean Way, food service manager for the mission. “Right now, we don’t have enough turkeys for us to serve our homeless neighbors on Thanksgiving Day, let alone fulfill the requests from people in need.”

The mission says it’s provided meals to the needy for 87 years, and they’re expecting to feed over 1,500 people breakfast, lunch and dinner at its three locations. They say more food will also be donated through other charities.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off turkeys at any of their locations.

Pioneer Square – 318 2nd Ave. Extension S., Seattle WA 98104, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kent Distribution Center – 8226 S. 208th St., Kent, WA 98032, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hope Place Women’s Recovery Shelter – 3802 S. Othello St., Seattle, WA 98118 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Or go to their website for more information.