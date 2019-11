Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Police in Federal Way need your help identifying two suspects they say are responsible for several armed robberies at convenience stores.

Police say most of the robberies happened on 1st Avenue between 312th Street and 330th Street.

Here are some surveillance pictures of the two suspects:

Police say they're between 18 and 25 years old. They're dressed in dark clothes and use masks to cover their faces.

If you know who they are, call 911.