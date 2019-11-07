Explore, splash, climb: Get hands-on at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Settled in the heart of downtown Tacoma, the Children's Museum is one of five state-of-the-art museums in the city whose commitment to the community is access.

“If you come in here with nothing in your pocket, you're not going to be shamed upon,” says Grayson Gray, who was at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma enjoying a daddy-daughter date with his daughter, Luna.

The first time they visited, they donated $20. In less than 30 minutes, Gray purchased an annual membership and now brings his daughter every Monday.

“We have so many different spaces that are built for little bodies to touch, and explore and splash and climb,” explains Maddie Mixter, the museum’s communications director.

Serving the community for nearly 35 years, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma wants to advocate for their community’s youngest citizens. Their dedication to education reaches outside the walls of this building, too.

“Play to learn is one of our biggest programs because it spreads across Pierce Country, from Key Peninsula to Graham to Puyallup and all these other different places. We're at 22 sites right now and that happens weekly,” says Mixter.

The organization is planning to expand in August 2020 as they open a first-of-its-kind experience at the Children’s Museum of JBLM, where they will also offer the Pay As You Wish admission program.