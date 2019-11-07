Beloved father shot and killed by stray bullet that flew inside family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Family members are seeking justice after their beloved father was killed by a stray bullet.

Sam Nang Lam, 56, was sleeping on the living room couch when bullets started flying in the early morning hours of November 3, according to his daughters.

He’s described as a hard-working family man who was born and raised in Vietnam, taught himself English and French and worked two jobs to support his family. His daughters said their father often made sacrifices for the family.

Lam moved into the South Park neighborhood of Seattle in 2000, and neighbors have known him to be a kind and quiet family man.

“Just a nice guy who always had a smile on his face and would wave at you,” said Joanne Olson, neighbor. “I’m always looking over my shoulder and wondering if I should be in front of a window.”

His daughters said their father often slept on the couch to protect them. Neighbors said characters stopping by the house next door have brought issues to their street for far too long.

“It’s been a known drug house for years.” Said James Olson, a neighbor. “If it wasn’t for that, that shooting never would’ve happened. It wasn’t an accident either, the [suspect] left there mad and came back.”

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“We're going to do whatever we can in that community to get the word out so that we can find the individuals responsible for that homicide. Remember, $1000 reward. You will remain anonymous. Use the P3 Tip App, get us the information. Let us do our work,” said Retired Detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

“The family is seeking justice for their loss. This was not a targeted act of violence toward their father. He had no enemies, minded his own business & stayed focused on his family. This could have easily been anybody in the South Park community who lives nearby the ‘house,’” said Linda Yim, family friend.

A GoFundMe created on the family’s behalf has raised thousands of dollars to help the family with funeral expenses.

Seattle police officers will continue to provide emphasis patrols in the South Park neighborhood.

Southwest Precinct Commander Captain Pierre Davis is planning on answering questions about the homicide and safety concerns on Tuesday, November 12, at the South Park Neighborhood Center starting at 7 p.m.