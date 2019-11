Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Firefighters are investigating a fire that destroyed a restaurant in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the fire ripped through the Great Wall Buffet located on S. Hosmer Street near 82nd Street.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators will be back on scene once the sun rises to determine what started the fire.

.@TacomaFire will be on scene all night at what is left of the Great Wall Buffet in South Tacoma. Investigators will be back on scene once the sun rises to try and determine what started this fire. No injuries in this fire. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/A9nYKnhLWs — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) November 6, 2019