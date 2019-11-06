× Oklahoma lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) – Two lawmakers in Oklahoma have filed a bill to rename a portion of Route 66 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill was filed Tuesday by Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn. It would rename a roughly 13-mile stretch of Route 66 from the town of Miami (my-AM’-uh) extending north and east through the town of Commerce to Industrial Parkway in Ottawa County.

“President Trump has done an outstanding job on behalf of our nation and Oklahoma,” said state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, told KOCO. “We feel like this is a perfect opportunity to commemorate the great impact his leadership has had on improving the economy and bringing jobs and commerce back to our great state.”

The senators wrote in the bill that they would pay for any costs associated with the renaming.

SB 1089 could be heard as early as February 2020.

The lawmakers propose the change would happen November 1, 2020.