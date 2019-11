Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We'll see morning fog and afternoon sunshine for the rest of the week.

Wednesday starts out foggy again but it’ll become sunny earlier than today making for another beautiful day. Enjoy!

Thursday looks similar with morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

Friday has mostly cloudy skies but the day appears dry. The weekend looks mostly dry. Enjoy!

Lows will be around 42 and highs will be around 55, and that is nice for this time of year.

Next week might have some rain. Stay tuned.