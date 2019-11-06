Interim Lynden police chief dies after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDEN, Wash. — The interim Lynden police chief has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officials said in a release that Michael Knapp, 79, was hit in the area of Grover and 4th streets at 5:15 p.m. and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after the crash.

The department says Knapp succumbed to his injuries Wednesday and issued the following statement:

Michael was a family man that touched many and will be sorely missed. He offered so much to his family, friends and community. Thank you for allowing us this private time to cherish his memories and life. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.

The Washington State Patrol said a 19-year-old was driving without headlights when the crash happened.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.