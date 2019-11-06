For 2nd time this season, NFL names Russell Wilson NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL named Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wison the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season Wilson has earned the honor.

#3 passed for a whopping 378 yards, with five touchdowns and a 133.7 passer rating.

Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Wilson continued his brilliant season, tying his career-high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and never gave Tampa Bay a chance in the extra session. Wilson was 5 of 8 for 70 yards in overtime, capping the winning drive by hitting the reserve tight end across the middle for his second touchdown of the game.

Wilson finished 29 of 43 for 378 yards. It was his third career game with five TD passes and capped Seattle’s wild second half after trailing 21-7 midway through the second quarter.

For the second time this season, @DangeRussWilson has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 👏 » https://t.co/V48dKpr0nC pic.twitter.com/zaZKTnX8Nq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 6, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.