Election Central: Q13 News coverage of 2019 General Election
2019 Washington General Election Results

3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Woodinville

Posted 4:47 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, November 6, 2019

WOODINVILLE, Wash. – A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Woodinville Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened along 202nd Court around 4 p.m., and the King County Sheriff’s Office says the child is being transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters say the child has life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the boy was riding a bike along a cul-de-sac when he fell and was struck by the car. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.