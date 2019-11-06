3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. – A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Woodinville Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened along 202nd Court around 4 p.m., and the King County Sheriff’s Office says the child is being transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

A vehicle struck a 3-year boy, at 13100 BLK NE 202 CT, Woodinville. Medics transporting the child to HMC with life-threatening injuries. MARR Detectives enroute to the scene to investigate. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) November 7, 2019

Firefighters say the child has life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the boy was riding a bike along a cul-de-sac when he fell and was struck by the car. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.