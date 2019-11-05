Seattle hosting its first MLS Cup makes this championship special for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Q13 sports anchor Michelle Ludtka had the chance to sit down with Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer for an exclusive interview ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup.

Ludtka: "Coach, you’re one match away - 90 minutes away - from reaching the ultimate goal of every season. What does that feel like?"

Schmetzer: "Pretty special, you know? And it could be 120, you never know. I would like to keep it to 90, but it's super special, Michelle. We all had dreams and hopes, and it'd be so great to have an MLS Cup here in Seattle. But now that it's here, it's kind of a big deal. I mean in some ways it's a little overwhelming, you know. You got to get your arms around different things. And we were on the road and 2016 and 2017, so it's a really big deal."

Ludtka: "For the MLS Cup here in Seattle sold out almost instantly, knowing you and knowing how much you appreciate the fans and whatnot, I'm sure that doesn't surprise you one bit."

Schmetzer: "No, I wasn't surprised. I mean after we had one in LA, there was some talk, ‘Oh, what are we going to do to promote the game?’ I was like, ‘You don't have to do a thing.’ People are going to come, people are going to be chomping at the bits. As soon as whenever tickets are available, people are going to buy the tickets. I was totally ready for it, crashing of Seat Geek or whatever, and all that sort of stuff that goes along with the event of this magnitude. I had faith in our fans."

Ludtka: "Come match time, when it's over 70,000 people packed into CenturyLink Field, the city will be lit up and green and blue and everybody rooting you guys on. Will you be able to take a moment to just kind of soak that in? And, if so, how do you balance that? Soaking it in and then getting the business?"

Schmetzer: "My walk out with Tommy Dutra and my cup of coffee is when I soak it all in and then we go to work."

