2019 Washington General Election Results released after 8:00 p.m.

Seahawks release 4th-rounder Gary Jennings; activate Haynes

Posted 3:34 PM, November 5, 2019, by

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 08: Wide receiver Gary Jennings #11 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have released disappointing fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and activated rookie offensive lineman Phil Haynes from the physically unable to perform list.

Jennings was a highly regarded wide receiver coming out of West Virginia but could never earn a spot on the field. He was inactive for all nine games this season and became even more expendable when Seattle claimed Josh Gordon off waivers last week.

Haynes was also a fourth-round pick, out of Wake Forest, but his rookie season was sidetracked by sports hernia surgery. He should add immediate depth on an offensive line that’s been dealing with several injuries in recent weeks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.