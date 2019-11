Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE- It is safe to say that people in the Northwest support shared transit.

Washingtonians voted for the light rail, the sounder expansion and swift bus lines, and in a lot of cities, shared bikes and electric scooters are everywhere.

How likely are Washingtonians to actually use those commuting alternatives ourselves?

We spoke to the experts at PEMCO Insurance about a poll they put together, that suggests many who live in the Northwest still prefer rolling solo.