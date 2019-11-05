MLS Cup arrives in Seattle ahead of championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The MLS cup arrived in Seattle in true Pacific Northwest fashion! The trophy rode a ferry to Colman Dock Tuesday afternoon and made it's way to the Space Needle. It will tour the city and make stops at iconic places such as Pike Place Market this week.

Former Sounders FC and United State's Men's National Team star Kasey Keller spoke about the significance of Seattle hosting Sunday's match.

"We really want to showcase what we do here in the Northwest for the Sounders. Just watching the ticket sales go as quickly as they did just shows how much the city’s really been waiting for this opportunity," said Keller.

Sounders FC VP of Soccer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson adds, "To be able to have the MLS cup in front of the fans and have them take part and be a part of what we’ve done as a club over generations, you know, I think its a great chance for our club to showcase who we are and hopefully the result works for us on Sunday."

Tickets have sold out but the MLS is holding onto a very limited number of tickets. The waitlist for them closes at 9am Wednesday and lottery winners will be notified as early as 2pm Wednesday afternoon.

As for resale tickets on SeatGeek, the average price for a ticket is $725. The cheapest tickets in the upper bowl go for $300 and the most expensive ticket on sale costs $2,500-- that's not including the $800 seller fee.